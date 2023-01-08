Danish Kaneria calls Suryakumar Yadav the new "Universe Boss" after his masterclass in 3rd T2OI against Sri Lanka

Former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria lavished praise on Suryakumar Yadav who scored a sensational 112* off 51 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the 3rd and decisive T20I in Rajkot as India pocketed the series 2-1.

The Men in Blue thrashed Sri Lanka by 91 runs to continue their domination at home in white-ball cricket.

It was SKY’s 3rd T20I century in just his 43rd T20I innings which saw India post a gigantic total of 228 after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat.

He didn’t spare any of the Sri Lankan bowlers during another masterclass, which was laced with 7 fours and 9 sixes.

Terming him the new Universe Boss, Danish Kaneria said Suryakumar has gone past the likes of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle in terms of skill and temperament in T20 cricket.

“The new Universe Boss is Suryakumar Yadav-the beast. Now what can I tell about this lad, even before I have said that a player like Suryakumar comes once in a lifetime. The innings which he played today, scoring 112 off 51, no one can replicate that,” Kaneria said.

“You can speak about ABD, Chris Gayle but even these two look pale infront of Surya. He has already eclipsed them and has taken T20 cricket to a whole new level,” he added.

Stamping his authority as the No. 1 T20I batter in world cricket, Suryakumar Yadav was at his dominant best in Rajkot, thrashing the listless Sri Lankan bowlers to every corner of the ground.

Some of his shots oozed class and audacity, which have become a familiar sight in the recent past. He displayed a wide array of shots, ranging from the falling scoop, lofted extra cover drive and the audacious sliced whip over third man.

Danish Kaneria stated that Suryakumar has left everyone behind, including former India greats like Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh.

He also mentioned Virat’s affinity towards Surya and how he keeps praising him.

“If this bloke is on song, there is no bowler in world cricket to stop him. Chris Gayle was there, AB de Villiers was there but they are past now. No one even comes close to Suryakumar," Kaneria said.

"Suryakumar Yadav has left everyone behind, be it Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, even Virat Kohli admires him. He always keeps praising Surya. When these two play together, even Virat might be thinking that how come you execute these shots?” he further added.

Danish Kaneria in awe of Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav was in scintillating form in 2022 and ended as the leading run-getter in T20Is.

Terming him as a complete 360-degree batsman, Kaneria said that a batter like Surya comes once in a generation and India are lucky to have his services.

“He is a full 360 degree player, a player like him comes once in a few decades. There is no one like Suryakumar and there will never be another Suryakumar. He is a totally different player and is a fearless cricketer,” Kaneria said.

“The way he has stamped his authority in world cricket in golden letters is incredible. He can play all around the ground, even if you bowl on his face, he can play the paddle scoop. Bowlers are always under the pump when he is batting,” he added.

During the Sri Lankan innings, Indian bowlers kept up the pressure by getting two wickets in the powerplay followed by one more just after the conclusion of the 6th over.

Umran Malik breathed fire and bagged two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh was the wrecker in chief, bagging 3 wickets.

The target proved to be too much for Sri Lanka as they were bundled out for 137 in the 17th over, handing India a convincing 91-run win.

