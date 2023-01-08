Danish Kaneria hails Suryakumar Yadav for his fearless approach after a sensational 112* off 51 deliveries against Sri Lanka

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was in awe of Suryakumar Yadav, who produced a magical knock of 112* in 51 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the series decider at Rajkot to help India clinch the 3-match series 2-1.

Displaying a wide array of shots, SKY thrashed the Sri Lankan bowlers to every corner of the ground. Kaneria believes that every youngster playing first-class cricket and on the threshold of international cricket should adopt Suryakumar Yadav's approach to become successful in the T20 format.

Kaneria stated that the days of getting yourself set in the middle are gone and batters should play a fearless brand of cricket right from the word go.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“He is a huge lesson to the youngsters, ‘ be a fearless cricketer’. He has become a template for any young cricketer. Any youngster playing first class cricket and knocking on the door for internationals should adopt Surya’s approach and play fearless cricket.”

He added:

“There is no point in sticking around, seeing a few deliveries and getting set. Those days are gone, you have to go and express yourself and that is what Surya does so well. SKY is no limit, he has passed every limit.”

Suryakumar Yadav made his international debut for India against England in March 2021.

He took to international cricket like a fish to water, whipping Jofra Archer for a maximum over fine leg on the first ball he faced. Since then, there has been no looking back for SKY, especially in this format.

Suryakumar Yadav made his debut at the age of 31 but Kaneria feels that despite being a late entrant in international cricket, he has blossomed in every department due to his sheer hard work.

Kaneria said:

“His career started late but when he did get the opportunity he grabbed it with both hands. He kept working hard and whatever he did in the nets, he started replicating it in the ground, at the international level. This is why no one gets tired of praising him. He is such a delight to the eyes.”

He added:

“When he comes to bat, the temperament is visible right from the word go. The Indian team has a lot of faith in him and they are aware that if he fires, he will set the ground ablaze.”

Coming into bat after Rahul Tripathi's wicket fell, Suryakumar took the game by the scruff of the neck and made an immediate impact with his audacious strokeplay.

Danish Kaneria's high praise for Suryakumar Yadav

In what has become a familiar sight in international cricket, Suryakumar Yadav accessed every corner of the field during an exhilarating batting display. His knock of 112 was studded with 7 fours and 9 sixes.

Kaneria reckons that SKY has taken T20 batting to a whole new level and has made every shot look ordinary because of his wide range.

Kaneria added:

“We are witnessing something special after several decades to be honest. When AB came we thought he couldn’t be replicated, then Dilshan’s scoop got famous, but Suryakumar Yadav has made a mockery of every shot and batter and has introduced a whole new template to T20 cricket.”

India won the 3rd T20I by 91 runs to take the series 2-1. After setting a gigantic score of 228 in the first innings, the Indian bowlers kept up the pressure as they bowled in the right areas.

Arshdeep Singh made a great comeback after getting a pasting in the previous game and took three wickets. Umran Malik also bowled well and bagged a couple as the Lankans were skittled out for 137 in just 16.4 overs.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes