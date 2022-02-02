Daryl Mitchell wins ICC Spirit of Cricket for refusing a single in T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal

ICC has given Daryl Mitchell the Spirit of Cricket 2021 award winner for refusing a single to James Neesham in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England.

New Zealand battled England in the first semifinal of the mega event. England batted first and scored 166/4 in 20 overs. Chasing 167 to win, New Zealand were 133/4 after 17 overs.

Adil Rashid bowled the 18th over, and James Neesham pushed the first delivery past the bowler. Rashid tried to stop it, but Daryl Mitchell came in his way as the ball traveled to the fielder in the deep.

Although there was an easy single available, Mitchell denied it after accidentally interrupting Rashid's attempt to stop the ball. That gesture won everyone's hearts because it was a crucial time in the match.

Daryl Mitchell is the winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2021.

After that dot ball, New Zealand needed 34 off 17 to win. Neesham and Mitchell guided their team home, helping the Blackcaps qualify for their maiden T20 World Cup 2021 final.

To receive an award like this is pretty cool: Daryl Mitchell comments on winning Spirit of Cricket award

Daryl played a match-winning knock of 72 runs against England that night

Speaking to ICC after winning the Spirit of Cricket award, Mitchell said that participating in the T20 World Cup was an amazing experience for him. He also explained why he did not take a single on that ball.

"To be part of that T20 World Cup in UAE was an amazing experience, and to receive an award like this is pretty cool," said Mitchell.

He added:

"Personally, I felt I got in the way and we wanted to win on our own terms, and didn’t want to be controversial in such a big game."

