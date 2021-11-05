T20 World Cup 2021: "No changes needed in the playing XI" - Deep Dasgupta and Mahela Jayawardene back India to play with the same team

Former cricketers Deep Dasgupta and Mahela Jayawardene feel that there is no reason for India to tweak the playing XI that racked up a convincing win against Afghanistan. The Men In Blue return to Dubai to face Scotland in a bid to keep their campaign alive.

Dasgupta noted that the biggest change required was in mentality rather than personnel. India showcased that through a belligerent batting display in their first win of the tournament, over Afghanistan. While previewing the contest between India and Scotland on ESPNCricinfo, Dasgupta said:

"Only thing that needed change was temperament and mentality and I think they did that in the last game. As far as the playing XI is concerned, I don't think so they need to change."

India recorded their biggest opening stand in T20 World Cups through fifties from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant took things over at the death, playing impactful cameos to steer India to a commanding total. There were positives to take from the bowling as well, with powerplay wickets making a return after a long absence.

India have a settled XI now: Mahela Jayawardene

Team India has brought back Suryakumar Yadav to reset their top order back to its original state. The side received criticism for their ploy to shun Rohit Sharma down the order during their match against New Zealand.

Jayawardene feels that with the initially-slated top four in charge now, India look a much more balanced and settled unit. He said:

"I think India should play the same team, It is a settled XI now, I think the batting lineup looks very good now. For India, it's now, about maintaining that high tempo."

India will play their fourth fixture in the group stage when they face Scotland later tonight (November 5) in Dubai. This will mark the first instance where the teams will compete in a T20 international fixture. The nations were drawn against each other in the inaugural edition of the tournament, but the fixture was abandoned due to rain.

