2021 T20 World Cup: "Certain players are undercooked and looking out of touch" - Deep Dasgupta unsure of Australia's chances to qualify for the semi-finals 

Former India opener Deep Dasgupta diminished Australia's chances of progressing into the final four of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Aussies have a tough group ahead of them with West Indies and England primed to claim places in the semi-finals.

The Men In Yellow last made it into the semi-finals of the 2012 edition of the World Cup, where they lost to eventual champions West Indies.

Dasgupta outlined potential concerns for the team ahead of the Super 12s stages of the tournament. While speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"The team is good enough, especially if you look at the bowling. Adam Zampa is among the top when it comes to the T20 rankings and you also have Mitchell Starc. However, some of the players are undercooked. Starc and Cummins are playing after a long time and they look undercooked.

'In pitches like these, Smith staying out in the middle is very important and so would Maxwell's form. The real concern comes in the form of the top order, it is a huge concern."

Australia will kick off their campaign against South Africa on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Australia have had a rough time in T20 cricket of late: Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg also admitted to Australia's woes when it comes to the shortest format in the game. Australia are coming into the tournament in the UAE on the back of a string of T20 series losses.

They have succumbed to the West Indies and Bangladesh away from home recently. With subcontinent pitches on offer in the Middle East, the team will have to put together tight performances for a potential qualification.

Despite the poor string of results, Hogg is not concerned about the form of the side given that they played without the presence of several senior players. Hogg added:

"Australia have had a rough time in T20 cricket of late. They did not do well in Bangladesh and had their struggles in the West Indies. But that is not a huge concern for them because they were playing without the big players."

Pioneers at the conventional 50-over World Cup, Australia have struggled to translate their success to the T20 World Cup. Their best finish came in the form of a finals appearance in the 2010 edition against arch-rivals England.

