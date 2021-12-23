Dates of IPL 2022 Auction confirmed, Bangalore to host the mega event

The IPL 2022 Auction will be held on February 12-13 in Bangalore, it has been confirmed. The much-anticipated mega event will go on for two days for the first time since 2018 because of the large number of players who are expected to go under the hammer.

While official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is awaited, Cricbuzz reported on Thursday that the board has apprised all franchises about the details of the event.

The IPL 2022 Auction was initially supposed to be held in late December this year or the first week of January 2022. However, issues regarding CVC Capital Partners' acquisition of the new Ahmedabad franchise forced the delay.

The British financial firm spent ₹5625 crore on the franchise, but didn't receive a letter of intent from the BCCI for months due to their alleged links to betting companies. However, the problem has reportedly been settled now, allowing the board and the franchises to go ahead with the auction.

The original eight franchises were allowed to retain a maximum of four players ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, which was confirmed recently. The Ahmedabad and Lucknow-based franchises are also allowed to select three players out of the auction pool after retention announcements. This is yet to be confirmed.

In the 2018 event, 545 players threw their names in the auction hat. That number is expected to go even higher this year. This is also likely to be the last mega auction of the tournament as the board and franchises find the concept redundant and are ready to move on to creating their ecosystems for signing players.

IPL 2022 Auction to coincide with West Indies tour of India

As has been the case before as well, the IPL 2022 auction will run alongside an international bilateral series.

India will host West Indies for three ODIs and as many T20Is between February 6 and 20. The auction's first day will fall on the same date as the final ODI. The players' performances, especially from the visitors, in these games, might even invite some last-minute strategic changes by the franchises.

