5 things to know about IPL 2022 auction and retention rules

After all the confusion surrounding the retention rules for the IPL 2022 auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally confirmed details of the same.

According to reports, the BCCI gave details of the retention policy, salary cap and other key information to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises by email.

The development comes just a few days after the BCCI announced two new franchises for the IPL 2022 season - Lucknow and Ahmedabad. On October 25, the BCCI confirmed that the two owners for the new franchises as RPSG Ventures Ltd and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners).

While RPSG bagged the Lucknow franchise for INR 7090 crore, CVC Capital Partners won the bidding for the Ahmedabad franchise for INR 5625 crore.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction news: Retention rules and salary caps

With BCCI informing all the franchises of their retention policy that will be in place for the IPL 2022 mega auction, let's look into the details of the same.

#1 Four players for existing franchises, three for new teams

The BCCI has confirmed that all eight existing IPL teams can retain a maximum of four players. As for the new franchises, they will be given the option of picking three players before the IPL 2022 mega auction.

"The 8 existing team will first get the opportunity to retain a maximum of 4 Players and thereafter the 2 new teams will be able to retain a maximum of 3 players before the auction," the BCCI said in a mail to the franchises, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

#2 IPL 2022 auction: Window to retain players

The BCCI has also given details of the window during which players can be retained by franchises.

The window for the eight existing teams to retain the players will be from November 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021. Subsequently, the two new teams will have the window to retain players, starting from December 1, 2021 to December 25, 2021.

#3 IPL 2022: Cap on overseas and Indian players

The BCCI has also informed all teams that the existing franchises cannot retain more than three Indian players. The restriction on the number of overseas players in the retention list is two.

That basically means current franchises can either retain three Indians and one overseas player or two Indians and two overseas players. A franchise, though, cannot keep more than two uncapped players.

As for the two new franchises, two Indian players and one overseas player can be picked before the auction. The two new teams will also be allowed to pick only one uncapped player before the mega auction.

#4 IPL 2022 auction money limit: What will be the salary cap for franchises?

The BCCI has confirmed that the salary cap (purse) for the IPL 2022 season will be INR 90 crore for all ten teams. The funds will be deduced based on the franchises' retentions. So, if a team retains four players, INR 42 crore will be deducted from their player purse.

Similarly, three retentions will lead to a cut of INR 33 crore, while the amount will be INR 24 crore for two retentions. If a franchise wants to retain only one player, the deduction will be INR 14 crore from their total player purse.

#5 IPL 2022 auction: What will be the salary for retained players?

As per reports, the salary will vary based on the retention choices of the franchises. In case of four retentions, the salaries will be as follows - INR 16 crore for Player 1, INR 12 crore for Player 2, INR 8 crore for Player 3 and INR 6 crore for Player 4.

In case of three retentions, the salaries will change to INR 15 crore for Player 1, INR 11 crore for Player 2 and INR 7 crore for Player 3.

For two retentions, the salaries will be INR 14 crore for Player 1 and INR 10 crore for Player 2. If a franchise retains only one player, that cricketer will be paid INR 14 crore.

The BCCI has also further clarified that if a player's salary agreed upon is higher than the amount specified above, then the higher of the two shall be deducted from the purse.

