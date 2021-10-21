IPL Mega Auction: When will the IPL 2022 auction start?

IPL 2021 is in the history books and now all eyes are on the IPL 2022 auction. Many fans will know by now that a mega-auction will precede the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The BCCI organizes a mega-auction once every three or four years to ensure that all the franchises have equally balanced squads. IPL 2022 auction will feature ten teams. Two new franchises will join the existing eight teams before the auction gets underway.

Quite a few members of the cricket universe have one common question right now, and that is - When will IPL 2022 Auction start? While the official date for the mega auction is not known yet, reports have claimed that the IPL 2022 Auction could happen in December 2021 or January 2022.

The existing eight teams will first have to finalize their lists of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. The BCCI is expected to announce the player retention policy for the mega auction soon. It is likely that teams will be allowed to retain only three or four players from their current squads.

How many days will the IPL 2022 Auction last?

Neelabh @CricNeelabh BCCI’s blueprint for IPL 2022 (Source - TOI) :-2021 ~Mid-August - Tender documents for new franchises

Mid-October - Two new franchises will be introduced

Since a majority of the players will be released by the franchises, it should not be a surprise if the IPL 2022 Auction is a two-day event. Ten teams will have to fill up their squads and it could even be a three-day affair.

The BCCI will soon update the fans with an official announcement regarding the mega auction. It will be interesting to see which players are retained by their teams. Star-studded franchises like the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians will have a lot of thinking to do before finalizing their lists.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar