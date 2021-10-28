IPL Franchises can retain upto 4 players while new teams will have three early picks; No RTM option at the auction - Reports 

Ahead of the 2022 IPL Auction, which will feature 10 teams for the second time in its history, a lot of doubt has been cast over the potential retention policy. The limit of retention if any, will arguably determine the framework of a majority of the franchises. According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, franchises would be allowed to retain four players prior to the auction.

The two new franchises will be able to pick three players from the rest of the player pool before the auction. The eight existing IPL franchises will be able to retain up to four players for 2022 - three Indians and one overseas, or two Indians and two overseas.The two new franchises will be able to pick three players from the rest of the player pool before the auction.

A maximum of two overseas players can be retained by a franchise with the possible combinations outlined as, three Indians and one overseas, or two Indians and two overseas. The concept of Right To Match (RTM) which was executed during the previous mega auction will not be implemented this time around.

The purse amount for the auction has also seen a slight rise from INR 85 crore to INR 90 crore. The amount for retention will be deducted from the initial purse, but the cost of retention is yet to be determined or disclosed by the council. During the previous mega auction, a maximum of INR 33 crore was allotted for a salary cap of a maximum of three retained players.

The decision to be retained ultimately lies with the player. The particular individual can choose to remain with the franchise if they wish to retain them or return back to the auction pool in search of a new team.

A player draft could be in the making for the two new IPL teams

IPL's latest additions Lucknow and Ahmedabad will have the opportunity to avail three players ahead of the auction once the retention list is released. It is yet to be determined whether these franchises can pick among the players who have not been retained by their teams or the entire auction pool, once new players register themselves to be part of the league.

A player draft similar to the one conducted in 2016 between Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions could also be a potential option. The team winning the biggest bid at the franchise auction will have the liberty of the first pick.

The deadline for the franchises to submit the retention list is likely to be by the end of November.

