Two new teams in IPL 2022: Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchise owners details and prices of 2 new teams

The bidding for ownership of the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises took place today and the new teams and their owners were revealed.

Industrialist Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG group has secured the rights for one franchise, while private equity fund CVC Capital has won the bid for the other.

The two teams will be part of the IPL starting from the 2022 season.

Which are the 2 new teams in IPL 2022?

Of the two new teams that will play from IPL 2022, one will be from Lucknow, while the other will be from Ahmedabad.

The Lucknow team will be the first from Uttar Pradesh, while Gujarat has had prior representation in the IPL in the form of Gujarat Lions, who played for two years in the absence of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Who are the owners of the 2 new teams in IPL 2022?

The Lucknow team has been purchased by the RPSG Group. RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, more commonly known as RPSG Group, had previously owned Rising Pune Supergiant for the two years of its existence.

RPSG Group is an Indian industrial and services conglomerate based out of Kolkata.

CVC Capital Partners is a private equity and investment advisory firm with $125 billion of assets under management and $165 billion of funds committed. This won't be the first time they will dabble in sport, having made a significant investment in the Formula One Group.

What are the prices of 2 new teams in IPL 2022?

The RPSG group has reportedly acquired the Lucknow franchise with a bid of Rs 7,100 crore. Meanwhile, CVC capital bid Rs 5166 crore for the Ahmedabad franchise.

When will IPL 2022 Mega Auction start?

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is set to take place in December. Each team will be allowed four retentions, although the exact rules have not been officially announced yet.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar