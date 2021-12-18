"They are walking wickets I'm afraid" - David Lloyd slams Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has slammed Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed for their poor showing in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Lloyd has advised England to install a new opening pair in Johnny Bairstow and Zak Crawley.

Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed endured another failure in the first innings of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. The duo continued their poor run, starting with Burns losing his wicket on the first ball of the opening Test in Brisbane.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, David Lloyd criticized Burns' and Haseeb's technique, claiming they don't belong at this level. Observing that the Australian bowlers have easily worked them out, Lloyd wrote:

"These England openers are a sorry sight. Both Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed are playing across the line. All the talk was about the pink ball under lights – well, it didn't do anything. All the Aussie bowlers had to do was put it in the right place and the openers went across the line again. They are walking wickets I'm afraid."

Australia flattened England on day two as they piled up 473 before declaring. Marnus Labuschagne cashed in on his two lifelines by scoring a hundred, while Steve Smith, Alex Carey, and David Warner made fifties to add to England's woes.

"England might as well open with Joe Root and Dawid Malan" - David Lloyd

Lloyd believes England could try Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley at the top for the Boxing Day Test. However, the 74-year old quipped that they could also slot Dawid Malan and Joe Root as they always face the new ball.

"I'd change both openers for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. England might as well open with Joe Root and Dawid Malan because they are repeatedly in so early anyway. Or how about going back to that plan of picking one of the one-day openers? Only England got the wrong one in Jason Roy when they tried it last time."

The tourists need a big effort on day three, notably a significant knock from Root. England would also require all-rounder Ben Stokes to step up with the bat after a decent showing with the ball.

