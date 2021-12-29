"I might think about going back" - David Warner eyes tour of England and India in 2023 before retiring from Tests 

David Warner hopes to secure the Ashes on foreign soil and record a series win in India before retiring from Tests. The opening batter recently turned 35 and is arguably still performing at the highest level.

The Australian is aiming for redemption in England after enduring a horrid time in 2019. In the previous Ashes series in the island nation, Warner could only compile 95 runs across 10 innings.

The flamboyant player also averages only 24.80 in India, with Australia losing four consecutive series in the country as well. Speaking to Cricket Australia, Warner expressed his desire to tour England and India once again.

"We still haven't beaten India in India. That would be nice to do. And obviously, England away, we had a drawn series [in 2019], but hopefully, if I managed to get that chance and opportunity, I might think about going back," Warner said.

Warner has played eight Tests in India and scored three fifties in 16 innings. His struggles in India come with the fact that he has the lowest strike rate playing on subcontinent pitches. England has also not been a happy hunting ground for the southpaw. He boasts a sub-par average of 26.04 across 13 Tests.

"I feel in good touch" - David Warner

Things seemed to be going downhill for the aging Warner after a poor IPL campaign. However, the 35-year-old silenced his critics in style with a monumental campaign at the T20 World Cup.

His efforts culminated in a maiden title for Australia as well as the player of the tournament award. Warner named James Anderson as an inspiration when it came to longevity. He added:

"I think James Anderson sets the benchmark for older guys these days. We look up to him as we're getting on in our days. But for me, it's about performing to the best of my ability and putting runs on the board. In the first two Tests, I actually look like a proper batsman, it's almost like I've played my career the other way and had to knuckle down and respect the bowling and the line and lengths that they were bowling and obviously, the hundred eluded me.

"I feel in good touch. As I said, I was out of runs not out of form, so hopefully, I can put some more numbers on the board leading into this new year."

Warner has accumulated 240 runs across 3 Tests already in the ongoing Ashes series. He missed out on an opportunity to register a hundred after faltering in the nineties twice. The former Sunrisers skipper (SRH) will have the IPL mega auction to look forward to as well as the ongoing WTC cycle.

Edited by Prem Deshpande