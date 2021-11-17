"David Warner showed exactly why he is one of the true greats of white-ball cricket" - VVS Laxman extols the southpaw after T20 World Cup 2021 heroics

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has lauded dynamic Australian opener David Warner for his superlative performances with the bat in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021.

In his column for The Times of India, Laxman mentioned that while the Aussie southpaw had a slow start at the multi-nation tournament, he hit form at a critical juncture to help his side clinch their maiden World T20 title.

With his exemplary batsmanship, the 35-year-old showed why he is hailed as a modern-day great in white-ball cricket by many, as per Laxman.

The former middle-order batter wrote:

"David Warner showed exactly why he is one of the true greats of white-ball cricket. He didn't start the World Cup well, but by the end, he was firing on all cylinders, turning the clock back and taking the bowlers from the world go."

Notably, the latest edition of the Indian Premier League proved to be an ordinary one for Warner. Apart from losing the captaincy of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he also failed to retain his place in the playing XI during the second phase of the season.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau David Warner is named Player of the Tournament for his 289 runs! #T20WorldCup David Warner is named Player of the Tournament for his 289 runs! #T20WorldCup https://t.co/moFerJB0hQ

Several questions were raised after the player's underwhelming outings in the cash-rich league. However, he roared back to form while plying his trade for his national side at the ICC event.

He was also adjudged as the Player of the Tournament for amassing 289 runs from seven appearances.

"This wasn't the kind of dominant run we had witnessed from the Aussies at the beginning of the 2000s" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman congratulated the Australian team for adding yet another feather to their cap.

He opined that New Zealand were completely outplayed in the summit clash and had no answers against Aaron Finch and Co.'s domination.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



An epic performance from our sensational Aussies! Men's T20 World Cup champions! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺



#T20WorldCup It's finally ours!An epic performance from our sensational Aussies! Men's T20 World Cup champions! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 It's finally ours! An epic performance from our sensational Aussies! Men's T20 World Cup champions! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺#T20WorldCup https://t.co/Sxaj9PmWvC

The 47-year-old noted that Australia had started the competition cautiously with a crucial win over South Africa.

It was their embarrassing loss to arch-rivals England that could have prompted the players to stage a miraculous turnaround, according to Laxman.

Here's what he said:

"They grew from strength to strength and saved their best for last, with a commanding all-round performance that New Zealand were powerless to counter. This wasn't the kind of dominant run we had witnessed from the Aussies at the beginning of the 2000s. They started slowly, with a hesitant win against South Africa, and were soundly beaten by England."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

