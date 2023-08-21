David Warner trolls Barmy Army again after England lose FIFA Women's World Cup final

Australia opener David Warner trolled English fan group Barmy Army for the second time in a week after England lost the FIFA Women's World Cup final against Spain on Sunday.

Before the match, Barmy Army had tweeted to ask Warner for his thoughts on the game. They had pointed to how he had a "fair bit to say" in the leadup to England's semi-final against Australia on August 16. The Aussies lost the game by a 3-1 margin.

Warner grabbed the chance to troll them after the final and said:

"Sorry @TheBarmyArmy I didn’t see this post😂 what was the score?"

Before the semi-final, Warner had asked the Australian football players to "keep an eye out" if English players asked to change the match ball.

The jibe was made in the wake of the final day of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test where England requested a change of ball in the 37th over. The changed ball swung and nipped appreciably more than the old one, thanks to a visible shinier surface and more pronounced seam.

Australia collapsed from 137/0 soon after to lose the match as the five-match series ended 2-2.

"I don't think you can replace David Warner with an identical type of player" - Ian Chappell

Before the Ashes, the left-handed batter announced that he'd want to retire after Australia's Test series against Pakistan in January 2024. However, Warner's average of 28.50 and the inability to convert his starts in the five Tests prompted questions about his possible replacements for the summer.

Recently, former Australia captain Ian Chappell asked the national selectors to tread carefully because a like-for-like substitute might not be readily available.

"The ideal thing is if you can do it gradually, and I think the selectors will have to keep that in mind," Chappell told Channel 8. "I don't think you can replace David Warner with an identical type of player because not many have got the ability or the courage to play the way he did."

Chappell rejected Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris as replacements and felt Matt Renshaw was "short-changed" when he was tried at that position.