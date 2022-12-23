DC IPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought at IPL auction by Delhi Capitals 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) strengthened their squad with a few notable signings at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. They shelled out ₹5.5 crore to sign Bengal fast bowler Mukesh Kumar to add depth to their bowling unit.

Ahead of the mini-auction, the Capitals released Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, and Ashwin Hebbar from their squad. Ace all-rounder Shardul Thakur, meanwhile, was traded to Kolkata Knight Riders, with emerging all-rounder Aman Khan heading in the opposite direction.

Delhi entered the auction with a purse of ₹19.45 crore and had just five slots to fill, including two overseas players. Rishabh Pant and Co. did swift business to bolster their squad.

DC kickstarted their day by signing England batter Phil Salt for ₹2 crore. Known for his hard-hitting abilities, the Lancashire cricketer strikes at a rate of over 150 and will add firepower to the Capitals' batting.

Delhi also signed senior batter Manish Pandey and South Africa's Rilee Roussouw, who went unsold earlier in the day.

Delhi splurged ₹5.5 crore to acquire the services of Mukesh Kumar, who has been in superb form in recent times. He starred with the ball for India A against Bangladesh A, picking up nine wickets. DC also roped in senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma to add experience to their pace battery.

Players bought by DC with prices in IPL Auction 2023

Ishant Sharma (₹50 lakh)

Phil Salt (₹2 crore)

Mukesh Kumar (₹5.5 crore)

Manish Pandey (₹2.4 crore)

Rilee Roussouw (₹ 4.6 crore)

IPL 2023 Auction DC Team

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Roussouw.

