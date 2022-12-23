PBKS Squad 2023: Full Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2023 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) purchased six players at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. England all-rounder Sam Curran was their biggest purchase. Apart from him, they also signed Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza along with a few Indian domestic players.

Ahead of the mini-auction, PBKS had a purse of ₹32.2 crore left. They had a total of nine slots to fill, with up to three overseas slots available.

Before the IPL 2023 auction, the Kings released nine players from their IPL 2023 squad. They let go their last year's skipper Mayank Agarwal along with Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, and Writtick Chatterjee.

Meanwhile, Punjab splashed the cash to sign Sam Curran after an intense bidding war with Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants. Curran, who represented the franchise in 2019 as well, became the most expensive player in the history of IPL after he was bagged for ₹18.25 crore.

Punjab also roped in Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza at his base price of ₹50 lakh. Raza was in stupendous form in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and will add firepower to the side.

Punjab, who finished sixth last season, have appointed senior batter Shikhar Dhawan as their captain. They will look to end their title drought next season.

PBKS players list with price, IPL 2023 Auction PBKS team

Sam Curran (₹18.50 crore)

Vidwath Kaverappa (₹20 lakh)

Sikandar Raza (₹50 lakhs)

Harpreet Bhatia (₹40 lakh)

Mohit Rathee (₹20 lakh)

Shivam Singh (₹20 lakh)

Shikhar Dhawan (₹8.25 crore)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (₹50 lakh)

Shahrukh Khan (₹9 crore)

Prabhsimran Singh (₹60 lakh)

Jitesh Sharma (₹20 lakh)

Jonny Bairstow (₹6.75 crore)

Arshdeep Singh (₹4 crore)

Raj Bawa (₹2 crore)

Nathan Ellis (₹75 lakh)

Harpreet Brar (₹3.80 crore)

Rahul Chahar (₹5.25 crores)

Kagiso Rabada (₹9.25 crores)

Baltej Singh (₹20 lakh)

Liam Livingstone (₹11.50 crores)

Rishi Dhawan (₹55 lakh)

Atharva Taide (₹20 lakh)

IPL 2023 Auction PBKS Team

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2023: Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Also Read: GT IPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought at IPL auction by Gujarat Titans

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes