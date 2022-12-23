GT IPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought at IPL auction by Gujarat Titans

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) purchased seven players at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23.

Young Indian fast bowler Shivam Mavi was their biggest purchase. Apart from him, Hardik Pandya and Co. also roped in the likes of Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, and Joshua Little.

Ahead of the mini-auction, GT had a purse of ₹19.25 crore left. They had a total of seven slots to fill, with up to three overseas slots available.

Before the IPL 2023 auction, Gujarat released six players from their IPL 2023 squad. They let go of Jason Roy, Dominic Drakes, Varun Aaron, and Gurkeerat Singh.

Moreover, New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz were traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

The Titans, meanwhile, were the first to lift the paddle when they roped in senior batter Kane Williamson at his base price of ₹2 crore.

The defending champions also did good business as they roped in hard-hitting all-rounder Odean Smith for a mere ₹50 lakh.

GT head coach Ashish Nehra spoke about strengthening their pace unit ahead of the IPL 2023 auction and they roped in Shivam Mavi and Joshua Little to bring some variety to their fast-bowling attack.

They also signed senior fast bowler Mohit Sharma, who will bring in vast experience.

Players bought by GT with prices in IPL Auction 2023

Kane Williamson (₹2 crore)

Odean Smith (₹50 lakh)

KS Bharat (₹1.2 crore)

Shivam Mavi (₹6 crore)

Joshua Little (₹4.4 crore)

Mohit Sharma (₹ 50 lakh)

Urvil Patel (₹ 20 lakh)

IPL 2023 Auction GT Team

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel.

