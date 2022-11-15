DC retained players 2023: Full list of players retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL Auction 

Delhi Capitals were not far behind in the race for the playoffs in IPL 2022 but eventually fell behind, finishing in the fifth spot in the points table managing seven wins and as many defeats in 14 games.

While the franchise has witnessed a resurgence over the last few seasons, they will aim to break the jinx and lift their maiden title going into IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals will be hoping for a better campaign this time out and have already made some big moves. Shardul Thakur is added to the galaxy of stars at the Kolkata Knight Riders and Aman Khan has been sent the other way.

The Mumbai all-rounder is a raw prospect and certainly one to keep an eye on, for he could be the complete T20 package in a few years' time.

Delhi Capitals made no changes to their list of overseas players with all the big names set to feature in the DC lineup for the upcoming season.

Australia's David Warner & Mitchell Marsh, West Indies cricketer Rovman Powell and Proteas quicks Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje will once again ply their trade for DC in a bid to propel the franchise to their maiden IPL title.

Delhi Capitals have also retained their core players with skipper Rishabh Pant, spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Chahal set to don the DC outfit in the upcoming season.

The franchise has continued its trend of backing its youngsters, with Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel all finding themselves in the retention list ahead of the auctions.

DC retained players list with price ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Rishabh Pant - ₹16 crore

David Warner - ₹6.25 crore

Prithvi Shaw - ₹7.5 crore

Yash Dhull - ₹50 lakhs

Ripal Patel - ₹20 lakhs

Rovman Powell - ₹2.8 crore

Sarfaraz Khan - ₹20 lakh

Mitchell Marsh - ₹6.5 crore

Axar Patel - ₹9 crore

Lalit Yadav - ₹65 lakhs

Anrich Nortje - ₹6.5 crore

Mustafizur Rahman - ₹2 crore

Kuldeep Yadav - ₹2 crore

Lungi Ngidi - ₹50 lakhs

Chetan Sakariya - ₹4.2 crore

Khaleel Ahmed - ₹5.2 crore

Praveen Dubey - ₹50 lakhs

Kamlesh Nagarkoti - ₹1.1 crore

Vicky Ostwal - ₹20 lakh

Aman Khan (T).

The purse remaining with Delhi Capitals is ₹ 19.45 crores.

