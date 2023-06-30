"De diya RCB ke liye audition" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of the second Ashes Test as England dominated the proceedings

England managed to reach 278/4 in their first innings at the end of Day 2 of the second Ashes Test against Australia at the Lord's in London. They still trail by 138 runs with three days left in the contest.

Australia began the day with an overnight score of 339/5, with Steve Smith (85*) on the verge of a century in the company of Alex Carey. Stuart Broad dismissed Carey early in the day after conceding a couple of boundaries to the southpaw.

Steve Smith (110) continued from where he left off the previous day and brought up his 32nd Test century in the first hour of the play. He perished after reaching the milestone when he chased a wide delivery and edged the ball into the hands of the gully fielder. Pat Cummins (22*) then took Australia to 416 before the English bowlers bundled them out.

England batted positively yet again and scored 278/4 in 61 overs in reply to Australia's total. The action that unfolded on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test entertained cricket fans. They expressed their reactions to the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Veer @_veerrr___ Chat between Rohit sharma and Steve Smith Chat between Rohit sharma and Steve Smith 👑 https://t.co/sD9RoHwu4m

Paddy Power @paddypower



#ashes May I suggest a slight tweak to Bazball? May I suggest a slight tweak to Bazball?#ashes https://t.co/6GxK4bwvjv

Ganesh Shelke @ganeshshelke272 Umesh Yadav and Mitchell Starc in Test Cricket Umesh Yadav and Mitchell Starc in Test Cricket https://t.co/pLnXXWx5lV

Ben Duckett led the way for England with the bat on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test

In reply to Australia's 416, English openers gave their side a decent start with a 91-run stand in just 17.5 overs. Both Zak Crawley (48) and Ben Duckett (98) played positively from the outset and were especially aggressive against Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Nathan Lyon broke the promising partnership in the 18th over by dismissing Crawley. Duckett then motored along with Ollie Pope (42), putting in 97 runs for the second wicket. England looked in a great position with the duo at the crease in flow at 188/1 after 38 overs.

Australian bowlers resorted to short ball strategy at this juncture, which reaped them rich dividends. Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root departed in quick succession as Australia clawed back into the contest. Ben Stokes 17*(57) then went into defensive mode and stayed unbeaten till the stumps. Harry Brook 45*(51) kept him company with a contrasting knock at the other end.

