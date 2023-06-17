"Death, taxes, and Warner bottling it to Broad" - Fans roast David Warner for once again falling to Stuart Broad in Ashes 2023

Veteran Australian batter David Warner was dismissing for a staggering 15th time by England pacer Stuart Broad on Day 2 of the first Test of Ashes 2023 in Edgbaston.

The southpaw looked to be a bit agrressive against Broad on Saturday (June 17) and tried to smash him through the covers in the 11th over. However, the pacer got the ball to nip back just enough to take Warner's inside edge and rattle his stumps.

The left-handed batter was livid with himself as he walked back after scoring just nine runs off 27 balls, while Stuart Broad was ecstatic to have got his man once again.

Fans on Twitter trolled David Warner for once again being dismissed by Broad, with some even calling him the Englishman's 'bunny.' England's Barmy Army's page tweeted:

"Death, takes, and Warner bottling it to Broad. Splendid."

Here are some of the best reactions:

Stuart Broad's double-strike gave England a perfect start on Day 2

There were a lot of doubts about England's decision to declare late on Day 1 at 398/8 with Joe Root batting on 118. They also couldn't pick an Australian wicket before Stumps to instantly justify their decision.

However, the way Stuart Broad started proceedings on Day 2 for England was exactly what they needed.

David Warner went chasing for a delivery that was well away from his body and in a bid to try and being ultra-aggressive, he ended up playing a reckless shot. No.1 ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne departed the very next ball for a golden duck after knicking one behind to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

The onus once again seems to be on Australia's star batter Steve Smith to get his team out of a spot of bother. At the time of writing, the Aussies were 54/2 with Smith on 10 off 37 and Usman Khawaja on 32 off 63.

The pitch seems to have gotten a bit slower, but it is still a decent track to bat on. If Smith is able to get his eye in and bat for a long period, it could mean big trouble for the hosts. Australia will be looking to go to Lunch on Day 2 with no further damage and then start afresh in the second session.

