Deepak Chahar returns and replaces Mukesh Kumar in India's squad for Australia T20Is

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan pacer Deepak Chahar marked his return to the national team after 11 months by replacing Mukesh Kumar in India's squad for the ongoing T20I series against Australia. Mukesh is getting married and got a leave approved by the BCCI for the coming days.

Chahar last represented India in December 2022. He suffered multiple injuries after that, including a hamstring strain that ruled him out of most of IPL 2023. In his absence, Mukesh, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh became regulars for India.

"Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati. Mukesh is getting married and has been granted leave for the duration of his wedding festivities. He will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur. Pacer Deepak Chahar has been added to India’s squad for the remainder of the series," the BCCI wrote in a statement.

Chahar didn't get into the team immediately. India chose Avesh Khan to replace Mukesh for the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati on Tuesday.

"A player should not get disappointed by injuries" - Deepak Chahar

Chahar played a bit of domestic List-A and T20 cricket in the lead-up to his international comeback. On Saturday, he took a match-winning six-wicket haul for Rajasthan against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Chandigarh.

Two months ago, he had spoken about how there's no point in getting disappointed due to injuries.

"A player should not get disappointed by injuries. These things are not in a player's hands. My priority right now is to remain fit and be available for the team. I will give my 100 percent for the team whenever I get a chance," he told PTI Bhasha in September.

"In my case, it can also be said that I was having a bad time. Last year I suffered a back injury, which is serious for a fast bowler but now I am completely fit. I am very happy with my bowling at the moment," Chahar continued.

"I am trying to make a comeback to the national team. I recently played in the RPL (Rajasthan Premier League) tournament. Till Sunday, I was at the National Cricket Academy. I was practicing with the Indian team, which is going to China for the Asian Games," he added.

Chahar has 29 wickets from 24 T20Is at an average of 24.24.