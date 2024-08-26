Defending champions Australia announce their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Defending champions Australia have unveiled their squad ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, beginning in October in the UAE. The 15-player squad sees the return of right-arm pacer Darcie Brown after recovering from a foot injury as the women in yellow aim for their fourth consecutive T20 World Cup crown and seventh overall.

Brown was initially included to tour Bangladesh in March but had to be sidelined due to a foot injury. However, the 21-year-old will return to form a promising combination alongside Tayla Vlaeminck. Surprisingly, Cricket Australia have omitted in-form left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.

The likes of Grace Harris and Sophie Molineux have also recovered from their respective injuries to spearhead Australia's title defense. Phoebe Litchfield, one of the most promising batters in their ranks in the last few years, will head for her first ICC tournament.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Australia chief selector addresses T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Darcie Brown will mark her return. (Credits: Getty)

Chief selector Shawn Flegler opined that they have a well balanced and stable squad, claiming that the pace duo of Vlaeminck and Brown will be real assets in the event. He said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"This is the first time in a long time we've had our entire contract list available for selection ahead of a World Cup and it's resulted in a really stable and balanced squad. The pace duo of Tayla and Darcie is one we've been wanting to unleash for a while and is a real point of difference for us."

Despite Jonassen missing out on the squad, Flegler said they will continue to monitor her ahead of the home summer.

"Jess Jonassen is again unlucky to miss out but we've been impressed with the way she's bounced back and we'll continue to monitor her form ahead of the home summer."

The same squad will face New Zealand in three T20Is in Mackay and Brisbane before heading to the UAE, with Heather Graham set to join them. Australia were due to face Sri Lanka on October 4 as per the initial schedule. However, the ICC has not yet released the updated schedule since changing the venue from Bangladesh to the UAE.

