England middle-order batter Harry Brook rated his unbeaten 184 against New Zealand in the ongoing Test in Wellington as his best century yet. The youngster highlighted that he tried to stay as positive as he could in the situation.

England staged a stunning fightback on Day 1 of the first Test as Harry Brook and Joe Root slammed centuries. Their centuries propelled the tourists to 315/3 from a precarious 21/3, with England's No.5 staying unbeaten at 184 off 169 deliveries.

Speaking after the day's play, Brook admitted that his aggressive intent paid off and reflected that he wanted to cash in during his best nick.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, the Yorkshire batter stated:

"It's definitely my best century yet because of the situation of the game. We lost three early wickets which wasn’t ideal but I came out and tried to counter-punch and be as positive as I could. Thankfully, it paid off.

"I’ve just said in the dressing room that I’m having good times at the minute but just around the corner there might be bad ones so I've got to enjoy these moments and cash in as much as I can. One of the things I’ve worked on is staying level headed."

The dashing youngster reached his fifty off just 51 deliveries and reached three figures off 107. The right-hander stitched an unbroken partnership of 294 with Root, a record fourth-wicket stand at the venue.

"Joe was actually more excited than I was when I got to a hundred" - Harry Brook

Harry Brook and Joe Root walk off. (Credits: Getty)

The 23-year-old revealed that Joe Root was more excited than he was after he reached the three-figure mark. He also revealed that he aims to beat his father David Brook's 210 next.

"We were just trying to put the bowlers off their lengths. We were moving up and down the pitch and trying to rotate the strike and create a partnership. Joe was actually more excited than I was when I got to a hundred. It was a good moment. My highest score is 194 so beating my dad’s best is in the back of my mind at the minute."

With a score of 315-3 already, England are unlikely to lose this Test, having won the first match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui by a mammoth 267 runs.

