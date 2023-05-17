Delhi Capitals mentor Sourav Ganguly’s security upgraded to Z category

Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Sourav Ganguly’s security has been upgraded to the Z category. The former India captain will now have eight to 10 police personnel guarding him all the time.

The development by the West Bengal government comes after the expiry of his Y term security on Tuesday, May 16.

Under the Y security category, Ganguly used to get three police personnel from a special branch and law enforcers guarding his home in Behala, Kolkata. He will now return to Kolkata on May 21 after their last group-stage game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Delhi on May 20. The 50-year-old will start getting Z-category security from that day.

Speaking to PTI, an official said:

"As the security cover of the VVIP expired, a review was done as per the protocol and it was decided to raise Ganguly's security cordon to the Z category. As per the new security arrangement, the former cricketer will have 8 to 10 police personnel guarding him.”

The official added:

"Ganguly is currently traveling with his team Delhi Capitals and will return to Kolkata on May 21. He will start getting Z category security from that very day.”

For the uninitiated, there are six security categories in India – X, Y, Y+, Z, Z+, and SPG. Individuals under this security blanket include high-profile ministers, judges, Armed forces, governors, actors, and other VIPs.

Sourav Ganguly’s DC eliminated from IPL 2023 playoffs race

Delhi Capitals has been eliminated from the race to the IPL 2022 playoffs. This came despite DC’s fightback after losing the first five games in a row.

They are placed tenth with four wins in 12 games and can reach a maximum of 12 points in their aim to avoid a last-place finish.

The Capitals, however, will have a part to play in their remaining group-stage games against Punjab Kings and CSK in deciding the fate of seven teams eyeing a top 4 finish.

David Waner-led DC will next be seen in action against PBKS at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17.

