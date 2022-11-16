Delhi and Dharamsala in pole position to host 2 out of 4 India-Australia Tests in early 2023 

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium and the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala are two of the four venues penciled in for the Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia in early 2023.

The capital city, which recently played host to the third ODI between India and South Africa, last saw a Test match being played on its turf in 2017.

Dharamsala, whose only hosting credit in Test cricket to date came against Australia in 2017, is in contention to host the third match of the series next year. The venue's last international contest came in the form of a T20I against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is also primed to host one out of the four matches, while the hosting duties for the remaining contest are likely to be handed to either Chennai or Nagpur. A senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity:

"Delhi is likely to host the second of the four Test matches as of now. The dates will be out as and when the Tours and Fixtures committee hold its meeting. Dharamsala, which hosted its first and only Test almost six years back, against Australia in March, 2017, will probably host the third Test"

It is understood that either one of the Southern cities between Chennai and Hyderabad will kickstart the series. Ahmedabad, much like the home series against England in 2021, will host the series finale.

Team India's last Test endeavor was a day-night affair against Sri Lanka. While one of the four Tests against the Pat Cummins-led side will be contested under lights. However, it is yet to be determined which venue will get to host the pink-ball match.

Border-Gavaskar series is crucial for India and Australia's WTC final aspirations

India and Australia are currently well-placed in the World Test Championship (WTC) table with only a handful of series left. While the Aussies will play six Tests at home against South Africa and West Indies to close out the year, Rohit Sharma co. will play their final overseas Test series against Bangladesh in December.

However, the Men in Blue will have to claim a dominant series result against Australia to ensure their spot in the WTC final for the second consecutive time.

The upcoming series also marks the last time that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be contested across a four-match series. According to the Future Tours Programme (FTP), future editions of the Test series between the two nations will be played across five matches.

Will India retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia? Let us know what you think.

