"Depends on which team Virat is batting for"- Yuvraj Singh compares India's 2011 and 2023 World Cup teams

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was recently asked about which Indian World Cup team among the 2003, 2011 and 2023 editions would emerge victorious if they had a tri-series among themselves. Yuvraj gave a pretty humorous answer by referencing star batter Virat Kohli, who has been a part of the 2011 and 2023 teams.

Speaking to Sports Tak ahead of India vs Australia final, here's what Yuvraj Singh had to say about the strengths of the different Indian teams that have taken part in World Cups over the years:

"The 2011 and 2023 Indian teams will have a tough fight. Depends on which team Virat is batting for (laughs). Depends on whether five fielders are inside the ring our outside. Depends whether we have one new ball or two. The rules have changed over different generations. But this current team certainly has many match-winners."

Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI hundred against New Zealand in the semifinal. However, Yuvraj Singh also hailed Shreyas Iyer for pressing the foot on the accelerator and getting India close to the 400-run mark. He added:

"Virat Kohli's 50th ODI hundred was great and I feel he is the greatest batter of our generation. But I feel the main reason we were able to score 400 (397) was Shreyas Iyer. The way he scored his hundred off just 65 balls and the way he batted fearlessly is the reason why we won the semifinal. This needs to be highlighted."

Yuvraj Singh on the possibility of Virat Kohli scoring 100 hundreds

Yuvraj Singh feels that given Virat Kohli's fitness and the way he has converted his fifties into hundreds, it is not impossible for the star batter to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international hundreds.

"I don't know whether Virat will be able to do it or not, but the way his fitness his, he should end up scoring 100 hundreds," Yuvraj said. "His conversion rate from 50s to 100s is incredible. It's not a joke to be so consistent."

India would be hoping that Kohli brings about his 51st ODI century in the final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19, as that would help them get closer to clinching the 2023 World Cup crown.