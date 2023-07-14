"Desperate to be part of next week" - Chris Woakes looking forward to 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford

England seamer Chris Woakes has expressed his keeness to retain his spot in the playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. The right-arm bowler said that it's an 'amazing' feeling to be part of the Ashes cauldron at Headingley.

Woakes played an integral role in England's tense three-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley. The 34-year-old finished with six wickets and an unbeaten 32 in the fourth innings as the hosts chased down a target of 251 to trail 2-1 in the five-match series.

The right-arm seamer told Sky Sports about his his stellar last week and vowed to do everything to guarantee his selection for the fourth Test:

"I feel like last week went very well for myself and the team and when you win a game of cricket you obviously want to be part of the next game.

"I'm obviously desperate to be part of next week, but at the same time I'll get there, try and perform well in practice, do my right prep and the selection is out of my control. What will be will be, but, hopefully, I get the nod. (It) has been great to watch from the sides, but now to be out there and in the middle is an amazing feeling."

England have retained the veteran in a strong 14-man squad for the fourth Test in Manchester, which starts on Wednesday (July 19).

"All they're trying to do is take that fear of failure away" - Chris Woakes on Bazball

England captain Ben Stokes (left) and Chris Woakes.(Credits: Getty)

Woakes, new to the 'Bazball' regime, explained the theory, saying that it's all about playing fearlessly and backing one's strength to get the desired results.

"All they're trying to do is take that fear of failure away from players, go out there and express yourself. We've realised we've got an incredibly talented squad, so it's just about letting players go out there, play their way and have the backing of the dressing room.

"It very much feels that way. You're backed however you want to go about your business out in the middle."

Ben Stokes and Co. must win the last two Tests to regain the urn, which they haven't held since 2015.

Poll : 0 votes