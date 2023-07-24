"Desperately disappointing end" - Michael Vaughan expresses frustration at the shallow ending to fourth Ashes Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed his bitter disappointment at rain playing spoilsport on the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester on Sunday, July 23.

Following a similarly frustrating Day 4, where only 30 overs were bowled, there was no respite from the heavy showers for the entire Day 5. It was a sad conclusion to another potentially exciting finish despite England dominating much of the contest.

The hosts led by 61 runs, with the Aussies having only five wickets left in their second innings. The Ben Stokes-led side were in a dominant position to level the series at 2-2.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the end of the penultimate Test, a visibly upset Michael Vaughan said:

"It's such a desperately disappointing end even though there is one more game to go. This series has had everything from great drama to talking points, debates, controversies and just feels like this is not the right way."

The former skipper believes England were well ahead in the contest and deserved to emerge victorious to set up a series decider at the Oval.

"England have dominated the game, they deserve to win this Test and it deserved to be 2-2. We all needed that last Test, the game of cricket , Test cricket, world cricket needed it," added Vaughan.

The inclement weather over the final two days resulted in Australia holding on to a draw and retaining the Ashes with one Test to go at the Oval.

Despite being down 0-2 in the Ashes, Ben Stokes's side displayed tremendous fight by winning the third Test at Headingley. They also did all the running in the fourth Test.

After restricting the visitors to 317 in their first innings, England decimated the Aussie attack to post a mammoth 592 on the board.

"Australia will be delighted" - Michael Vaughan on the visitors retaining the Ashes

Pat Cummins will be looking to make Ashes history at the Oval.

Michael Vaughan said that while Australia will be delighted at retaining the Ashes, they will look to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2001.

The Aussies were in a similar position during the 2019 series after a sensational win at Manchester. However, they succumbed to defeat in the final Test at the Oval to end the series 2-2.

"Australia will be delighted, they came here to retain the Ashes first and foremost. They've now got to think if they can do what they didn't in 2019. They've got a chance to put right what they didn't then and England have got to try and make sure they draw now," said Vaughan.

The former skipper also felt that England could ring in some forced changes as they looked to avoid a series defeat against Australia at home.

"England will go for 2-2, they'll play the same brand of cricket. It'll be interesting what team arrives for England. Woakes looks like he's got a niggle, can Mark Wood play three on the bounce, something he hasn't done often in the past. Will Jimmy Anderson play , he may now because of the situation," concluded Vaughan.

Zak Crawley was adjudged the Player of the Match for his breathtaking 189 in England's batting innings. Marnus Labuschagne led the way for Australia with a half-century and a century in the match.

Despite the Ashes urn being decided, the series will have everything to play for, starting at the Oval on Thursday, July 27.