Despite BCCI directive, Ishan Kishan continues to skip Ranji Trophy

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan did not turn out for Jharkhand against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy 2024 final round match in Jamshedpur which began on Friday, February 16. Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer also did not turn out for their respective domestic teams.

Recently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that centrally contracted players need to play domestic cricket if they are fit. The statement came amid news of Kishan skipping the Ranji Trophy 2024 and instead practicing in Baroda with new Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Kishan, Iyer and Chahar were specifically told to represent their respective domestic teams in first-class cricket. Of the three, Iyer is said to be struggling with lower back and groin issues.

At a recent function in Rajkot ahead of the third India vs England Test, BCCI secretary Shah had shared his views on players skipping crucial domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy.

"If you are fit then no excuse will be entertained. This applies to all centrally contracted players, they have to play. The player cannot decide his future, the selectors need to decide that. If the player is good in red-ball, he has to play," Shah commented at the function.

At the same time, he backed Virat Kohli’s decision to skip the ongoing Test series against England at home due to personal reasons. Speaking in support of the former Indian captain, Shah explained:

“If a person, for the first time in a 15-year career, asks for personal leave, it's his right. Virat is not a player who will ask for leave for no reason. We need to trust our player and back him.”

Kohli initially pulled out of the first two Tests only, but subsequently made himself unavailable for the remainder of the series as well.

What’s the matter with Ishan Kishan?

Kishan (25), one of the most talented keeper-batters in India, pulled out of the Test series in South Africa due to personal reasons. It was later reported that he had requested for a break from the BCCI citing fatigue.

The left-handed batter has not been considered for selection since. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has made it clear more than once that Kishan is not in contention as of now since he is not playing any cricket at all.

Meanwhile, in Kishan’s absence, Kumar Kushagra is continuing to keep wickets for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Rajasthan.

Jharkhand have 10 points from six matches so far, with one win, two losses and three draws.

