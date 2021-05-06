Devon Conway to represent Somerset in Vitality Blast and 2021 Test County Championship

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has been signed by English team Somerset as an overseas player ahead of this year's domestic cricket season.

Conway is expected to feature in nine Vitality Blast contests as well as Somerset's last two fixtures in the group stage of the 2021 English Test County Championship. Speaking on signing for Somerset, Devon Conway said:

"Somerset has a very good reputation and I'm excited to be joining the team for a key part of the season. I'm really looking forward to the challenge. England is one of the places where everyone wants to test their skills during the summer."

"Hopefully, I can positively contribute to success in the Vitality Blast and the County Championship," added Conway.

Devon Conway will be part of the New Zealand Test squad during the UK tour

Devon Conway has also received his maiden call-up to New Zealand's Test squad. He will be travelling with the Black Caps for their tour of the UK, which includes two Tests against England followed by the inaugural World Test Championship Final against India.

Devon Conway will join the club after the final, which will take place from June 23rd to July 18th. Andy Hurray, Somerset's director of cricket, commented on the southpaw signing for the team in an official club statement.

"I've followed Devon Conway's career closely and have been really excited on seeing his international career explode in recent months. We are really looking forward to seeing him pull on the Wyvern, seeing him play and watching him add real value to the team. I know he can't wait to join up with the boys," said Andy Hurry.

Devon Conway has represented New Zealand in 14 T20Is and 3 ODIs. He has amassed 473 runs at a splendid average of 59.12 and a strike rate of 151. Devon Conway is currently ranked No. 4 in the ICC T20I rankings.