"Dhoni being left 2 inches away is talked about but no one talks about the pain in his heart" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammed Shami's semifinal spell

Aakash Chopra has lauded Mohammed Shami for bowling a match-winning spell in the 2023 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand after being left out of the side for the last-four clash against the same opponents in the previous edition of the tournament.

The Men in Blue set the Kiwis a 398-run target in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. Shami then registered figures of 7/57 in 9.5 overs to help the hosts complete an emphatic 70-run win and book their spot in the final.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Shami for bouncing back brilliantly after being ignored for the heart-breaking semi-final loss against the Black Caps in the 2019 World Cup. He elaborated (4:20):

"We are talking about the Player of the Tournament because batters win you games, it's the bowlers who win you tournaments. He wasn't played in the last semi-final. He should have been played in Manchester but wasn't."

The former India opener added:

"(MS) Dhoni being left two inches away is talked about but no one talks about the pain in his heart. When he was played, he picked up seven wickets. He picked up a five-wicket haul against this team earlier and picked up another five-wicket haul as well. He is unstoppable."

Shami picked up 14 wickets in four games in the 2019 World Cup but wasn't included in the playing XI for the semi-final. India suffered an agonizing 18-run loss, with MS Dhoni, their last remaining hope, getting run out in the penultimate over with a direct hit by Martin Guptill.

"Who got rid of the openers - Mohammed Shami" - Aakash Chopra praises seamers for striking crucial blows

Mohammed Shami dismissed Devon Conway to give India their first breakthrough. [P/C: AP]

Reflecting on Wednesday's game, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson brought New Zealand back into the game after Mohammed Shami dismissed their openers. He said (3:30):

"Any chances of scoring 398, probably not, but probably yes. It seemed like that at one stage. Who got rid of the openers - Mohammed Shami. Then there was a huge partnership - Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Mitchell for scoring a fighting century (134 off 119 balls). He elaborated:

"How well was Daryl Mitchell batting. It's an odd stat that Daryl Mitchell has scored two centuries against India and no one else has scored even one. We get everyone out but Daryl Mitchell gets India out. He hit a lot in Dharamsala and hit here as well."

Chopra highlighted that Shami was instrumental in breaking the threatening partnership before he ran through the middle and lower order. He observed:

"Then who dismissed Kane Williamson - Mohammed Shami. Then he keeps picking up wickets and he took seven in all. The sound of applause should go a long distance. Player of the Match. He has played only six matches and he is the leading wicket-taker."

Apart from dismissing Williamson, Shami also picked up the crucial wicket of Mitchell. He had him caught by Ravindra Jadeja at midwicket to virtually end New Zealand's slim hopes of chasing down the mammoth target.

