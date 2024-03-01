"Dhruv Jurel certainly has all credentials to get to where MS Dhoni reached"- Anil Kumble on Indian wicketkeeper after 4th Test against England

Legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble believes young wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel has what it takes to achieve the levels of success attained by the great MS Dhoni.

Jurel has already had a massive impact on the ongoing Test series against England, receiving the Player of the Match award for his fantastic contributions of 90 & 39* in the Ranchi Test to help India clinch the five-match series 3-1 with a game to go.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Kumble explained just how assured Jurel has looked under extreme pressure and the clarity he had in his shot selection.

"Dhruv Jurel certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career. He's not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence but even when he's attacking. Even in that first innings, he was very assured, he went after and then hit those big sixes," Kumble explained.

Jurel has also been brilliant with his glovework and has garnered praise even from former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar. Jurel's sensational run-out of Ben Duckett in the third Test in Rajkot convinced Gavaskar that the youngster could become 'the next MS Dhoni'.

Anil Kumble on Dhruv Jurel's wicketkeeping

Anil Kumble hailed Dhruv Jurel's glovework and believed the youngster would only keep getting better with more exposure. India took a punt on the young keeper from the third Test of the series against England, and Kumble is delighted to see that the move has unearthed a potential gem for the Test team in the long run.

"He's (Jurel) been exceptional, especially of the faster bowlers...He's only going to improve. This is only his second Test and I'm sure as he starts playing more and more he'll only get better. And it only augers well for India. And to have him in a squad is exceptional," he elaborated.

Ever since Rishabh Pant had a horrific car accident in December 2022, India have somewhat struggled to replace him with a specialist wicketkeeper who would also be consistent with the bat.

But Jurel's rise could allow India to ease Pant back into the Test team as a specialist batter whenever he is deemed fit.

