Dhruv Jurel takes a brilliant diving catch to end Joe Root's superb 105-run knock on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel took a brilliant catch as the visitors claimed the prized wicket of England talisman Joe Root on Day 4 (Sunday, August 3) of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The match is being played at the Kennington Oval in London.The wicket fell on the final delivery of the 73rd over in England’s second innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a short-of-a-length delivery outside off stump that moved away after pitching. Root was drawn into a tentative push away from his body and ended up edging it. The ball flew to the right of wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who pulled off a superb diving catch.Watch the video of the dismissal here:The right-handed batter walked back after a magnificent knock of 105 off 152 balls, including 12 boundaries. His dismissal left England at 337/6 in their pursuit of a 374-run target at the end of 73 overs.Joe Root falls after gritty ton as India need four wickets to seal Oval thrillerChasing 374, England ended Day 3 at 50/1 in 13.5 overs, with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 34. Zak Crawley was the only wicket to fall, dismissed for 14 by Mohammed Siraj on the final delivery of the day.On Day 4, Duckett went on to complete his half-century but was soon dismissed for 54 by Prasidh Krishna. England captain Ollie Pope looked promising but couldn’t convert his start into a big innings, falling for 27 to Siraj.Joe Root then took charge at one end, while Harry Brook, on 19 at the time, survived a scare when Siraj caught him at long leg but stepped on the boundary rope. Brook made the most of the reprieve, going on to smash a sensational century. The duo put together a brilliant 195-run partnership off 211 balls for the fourth wicket before Brook was dismissed for a blazing 111 off just 98 deliveries.Jacob Bethell couldn’t make an impact and was dismissed for just five, while Root brought up his 39th Test century before eventually departing for a composed 105.At the time of writing, the match remained finely poised. England were 339/6 after 76 overs, needing 35 more runs to win, with Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton (0) at the crease.