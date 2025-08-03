Dhruv Jurel takes a brilliant diving catch to end Joe Root's superb 105-run knock on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 03, 2025 22:18 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Prasidh Krishna removes Joe Root for 105 (Source: Getty)

India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel took a brilliant catch as the visitors claimed the prized wicket of England talisman Joe Root on Day 4 (Sunday, August 3) of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The match is being played at the Kennington Oval in London.

Ad

The wicket fell on the final delivery of the 73rd over in England’s second innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a short-of-a-length delivery outside off stump that moved away after pitching. Root was drawn into a tentative push away from his body and ended up edging it. The ball flew to the right of wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who pulled off a superb diving catch.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The right-handed batter walked back after a magnificent knock of 105 off 152 balls, including 12 boundaries. His dismissal left England at 337/6 in their pursuit of a 374-run target at the end of 73 overs.

Joe Root falls after gritty ton as India need four wickets to seal Oval thriller

Chasing 374, England ended Day 3 at 50/1 in 13.5 overs, with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 34. Zak Crawley was the only wicket to fall, dismissed for 14 by Mohammed Siraj on the final delivery of the day.

Ad

On Day 4, Duckett went on to complete his half-century but was soon dismissed for 54 by Prasidh Krishna. England captain Ollie Pope looked promising but couldn’t convert his start into a big innings, falling for 27 to Siraj.

Joe Root then took charge at one end, while Harry Brook, on 19 at the time, survived a scare when Siraj caught him at long leg but stepped on the boundary rope. Brook made the most of the reprieve, going on to smash a sensational century. The duo put together a brilliant 195-run partnership off 211 balls for the fourth wicket before Brook was dismissed for a blazing 111 off just 98 deliveries.

Ad

Jacob Bethell couldn’t make an impact and was dismissed for just five, while Root brought up his 39th Test century before eventually departing for a composed 105.

At the time of writing, the match remained finely poised. England were 339/6 after 76 overs, needing 35 more runs to win, with Jamie Smith (2) and Jamie Overton (0) at the crease.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications