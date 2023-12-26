"Didn't get out to the short ball, that's a W" - Fans react to Shreyas Iyer's 31 off 50 in IND vs SA 1st Test

Shreyas Iyer threw away a decent start on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26.

The right-handed batter looked good in the opening session before getting bowled by Kagiso Rabada after lunch. He scored 31 runs off 50 balls, including one maximum and three boundaries. During his knock, Iyer shared a 68-run partnership with Virat Kohli to help the visitors recover from 24/3.

Iyer’s dismissal took place in the 27th over of India’s first innings. Rabada bowled a wobbled seam delivery that nipped onto the stumps. The right-hander was late to get his bat down and was further done by the inward movement.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to the middle order batter’s first-ever Test outing in South Africa. One user wrote:

"Lack of concentration costs Shreyas Iyer his wicket!! Another partnership required!!"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Iyer has been poor with the bat in Test cricket this year. He managed 42 runs in four innings during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

Virat Kohli follows Shreyas Iyer as India lose half their side against South Africa after Lunch on Day 1

South Africa once again put themselves in the pole position on Day 1 of the opening Test against India. Following Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal, Rabada dismissed Virat Kohli (38 off 64 balls), caught behind by wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne, reducing India to 107/5 after 31 overs.

Earlier in the day, Rabada provided the first breakthrough by dismissing India captain Rohit Sharma, caught at fine leg. Debutant Nandre Burger quickly sent back Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to leave the visitors reeling at 24-3.

That came as the Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma chose to bowl first against India after winning the toss. He, however, walked off the field after an injury during the opening session.

At the time of writing, India were 120/5 after 34 overs, with KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease.

Follow the IND vs SA 1st Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App