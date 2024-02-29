"Didn't really feel I had the ebb and flow" - Cameron Green after his century on Day 1 of NZ vs AUS 1st Test

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green conceded that he didn't feel completely in control on Day 1 of the ongoing Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Having scored an unbeaten 103 by Stumps, he was happy to have held on to one end for his side.

Green held Australia's innings together in bowling-friendly conditions at the Basin Reserve with his second Test hundred. The seam-bowling all-rounder strung a partnership of 67 with Mitchell Marsh (40), followed by handy stands with the rest of the batters to lift Australia to 279-9. He reached the three-figure mark in the final over of the day.

Speaking to reporters after Day 1, the right-hander acknowledged that the track was tough to bat on and that he struggled to find the flow. As quoted by Perth Now, he said:

"I just tried to find something out there. I didn't really feel I had the ebb and flow ... it was quite tough when I went out there and even on a flat wicket I still take time to get in. It obviously feels really good. It's a pretty tough wicket out there. I felt like the boys played pretty well. It was just one of those days, someone needed to bat through, so I was glad it was me."

Black Caps skipper Tim Southee sent Australia into bat after winning the toss, and openers Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith did a decent job to see off the new-ball threat. However, the visitors suffered a mini-collapse, going from 61-0 to 89-4 before Green and Marsh joined hands.

"It was really important" - Cameron Green on playing in Sheffield Shield before Test series

Cameron Green raises his bat. (Image Credits: Getty)

Green scored a ton against Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield game before the Test series, and the 24-year-old felt it was crucial to the preparation. He added:

"It was really important. I probably struggled to have the red-ball practice leading in, it's been always one or two net sessions and then thrown into the deep. That's what international cricket is like at the moment ... so it's always nice to spend some time out in the middle before a Test series."

With batting likely to get easier over the next couple of days, Australia will need as many runs as possible on the board.

