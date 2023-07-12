"Didn't think he had them words in him" - Mark Wood amazed by Ben Stokes' articulative nature

England speedster Mark Wood didn't expect captain Ben Stokes to be as articulate as he is. The 33-year-old suggested that the all-rounder is amongst the best he has played under, given he leads by example.

Stokes has indeed led by example in the ongoing Ashes series. The 32-year-old kept the hosts single-handedly in the game when he blasted 155 in pursuit of 371 before England went down in the second Test. Also, his 80 in the first innings at Headingley was critical in helping the lead cut down significantly.

Speaking to TalkSport, Wood praised Stokes, stressing that he has grown up by leaps and bounds as his words ensure that he commands respect on and off the field.

"He's pretty good. The way he speaks, I have known Ben for a long time, since we were probably 15/16 at Durham together. He has grown up so much. The way he speaks now, I didn't think he had them words in him. He is so articulate, the kid Ben Stokes I didn't think he had that in him. He commands respect on the field, he leads by example, he is right up there."

The tearaway bowler marked his return to the Test side with fiery spells at Headingley and a couple of cameos with the bat to propel England to a three-wicket win. The Durham paceman took a fifer in the first innings and clocked well over 93mph from the outset.

"There are no slip-ups allowed" - Mark Wood

Mark Wood roars after England's win at Headingley. (Credits: Getty)

Wood added that while he respects Australia massively, he admits England cannot afford slip-ups at this stage.

"I respect Australia massively, they are a fantastic team with fantastic players but when you are out there, you are desperate to win for England. These are must-win games now. There are no slip-ups allowed. So we will be doing everything we can to try and beat them. Just as they will try do with us."

A win for England at Manchester will make the fifth and final Test at the Oval a decider.

