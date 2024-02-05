"Difference between the two sides" - Nasser Hussain lauds Jasprit Bumrah for his spell in 1st innings of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain hailed Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for bowling a match-winning spell in the first innings of the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam. The cricketer-turned-commentator felt Bumrah was the difference between the two sides on what appeared as a docile surface on Day 2 in Vizag.

Bumrah ran through England's batting line-up on day 2 during his 2nd spell, removing Ollie Pope and Joe Root in quick succession. The 30-year-old also dismissed Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, followed by dismissing James Anderson for his 6th wicket of the innings. His ferocious bowling spell gave the hosts a lead of 253 after being bowled out for 396.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Hussain praised England's fightback on day 3 after conceding a substantial lead, but felt Bumrah's spell proved too good in the end. He said:

"It was a fantastic Test match. Brilliant pitch and brilliant sides going hard at each other. One way or the other England fighting hard as they often do. They often give away a first-inning lead as they did in the first Test. But they fought back well with their performance yesterday. And I think it was really the magic of Jasprit Bumrah. He got 3 today, but that spell in the first innings - 6 for 40 odd, blew away England for 250 on a really good flat pitch. The magic of Bumrah and the ball to Ollie Pope, that spell he bowled was, in the end, the difference between the two sides."

The 55-year-old highlighted how Bumrah has had Joe Root's number in the series. Adding his thoughts on the pace spearhead's unorthodox action, Hussain added:

Sometimes you can be particular about your own team, sometimes you just have to look at your position and 'you know what, they were touched by a genius'. That's exactly what happened. That spell from Bumrah in England's 1st innings was genius. Reverse swing has slightly gone out of the game, but with Bumrah with his unorthodox action and the way he leans across to the off-side and creates the angles. He is all over Joe Root at the moment and got him out 8 times in Tests."

The Ahmedabad-born paceman finished with 3 wickets in the 2nd innings to take 9 scalps in the match. He dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, and Tom Hartley on day 4 to help India level the series.

"I would expect a stronger Indian side in the last 3 games" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain also reckons a few of India's first-choice players should be back in the 3rd Test, including Virat Kohli. Hence, he expects the hosts to come harder at England. He said:

"I think they are going to have to expect India to come back even harder. India have missed quite a few key players. I think Shami is out for the series, Jadeja could be out for another Test, Kohli has been out for 2 Tests. We are talking about some serious cricketers there, so they might announce their side soon. Kohli and KL Rahul may well come back. So, I would expect a stronger Indian side in the last 3 games but it's been set up perfectly.

With the 106-run win, India have also moved to 2nd in WTC points table.

