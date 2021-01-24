India should celebrate team’s greatness & not fall for Virat Kohli v Ajinkya Rahane debate: Dilip Doshi

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi opined that Indian cricket is in a happy space and fans should celebrate the side’s greatness.

He urged the fans to not fall for the “opportunistic trend” of Virat Kohli vs Ajinkya Rahane debate for Test captaincy.

Under Virat Kohli, India lost the Adelaide Test after which he left for India due to the birth of his first child.

Ajinkya Rahane then led an injury-ravaged Indian side to victories at Melbourne and Brisbane, and a memorable draw at Sydney to return home with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ajinkya Rahane’s success as a captain has led to the debate whether he should be appointed the full-time Test captain.

Though Dilip Doshi lauded Rahane’s captaincy and credited him for the win in Australia, he also backed Kohli to continue as the regular skipper.

Speaking to Indranil Basu on SK Live, Dilip Doshi said:

“I am not falling for the opportunistic trend. In Rahane, we have a superb captain. And India should take pride and joy in knowing that we have such a great team.

“We should not fall for the trend where one who is doing well replaces the other immediately. That isn’t the right kind of cricket.

“I am fond of Rahane’s leadership. He held the team together, led it very well. There’s no point in imagining what Virat Kohli would have done in his place.

“As a deputy, Rahane was captaining in the absence of Virat Kohli and therefore, when Virat returns he has to take his rightful place in the side as the Indian captain.”

We saw India make history: Dilip Doshi

Applauding the young Indian side’s efforts that defied the odds in Australia, Dilip Doshi stated that he isn’t surprised with the result.

“History has been made in front of our eyes, and it’s still sinking in. I am not totally surprised. Adversities throw up opportunities to the unproven, and they have grabbed it with both hands,” added the 73-year-old.

Dilip Doshi, who has played 33 Tests for India between 1979 and 1983, had claimed 11 wickets in Australia during the famous 1-1 drawn series of 1980-81.