T20 World Cup 2021: "I wish people remember this set of coaching staff for all the things they achieved" - Dinesh Karthik sums up Ravi Shastri and co's stint with the Indian team 

Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik praised Ravi Shastri and the rest of the coaching staff for their contributions during their tenure with the Indian team. The T20 World Cup 2021 marked their last assignment as they chose not to re-apply for the posts. Rahul Dravid has been formally announced by the BCCI as the next head coach, with the rest of the appointments to be declared soon.

Karthik noted that the glaring absence of ICC silverware should not be the first thing that is associated with the trio. He explained how each member of the coaching staff brought something to the table and improved the quality and depth of the team. While speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"We always talk about how Shastri was not able to deliver a ICC title but we should also speak about how many bilateral series we won under him, it was second to none. I wish people remember this set of coaching staff for all the things they achieved in terms of batting, bowling and fielding. "

He talked about the improvement in the fielding and bowling department.

"R Sridhar has been fabulous in that department, the level of fielding has gone upto a couple of notches. Going abroad, picking up 20 wickets consistently, so B Arun has done a fabulous job over a period of time. Credit to Shastri, for pulling up the team when the chips were down." Karthik elaborated

Simon Doull was also all praise for the way Shastri and others transformed the Indian side into a force to be reckoned with. He noted how the combination of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri took Indian cricket forward. Doull said:

"Shastri's legacy will be the bilateral series and the depth that has been created. His combination with Virat has been exceptional. This tournament should not be what should be used to judge the coaches. Shastri has left the Indian team in an incredibly strong position."

It will be interesting to see the Kohli-Dravid dynamic: Dinesh Karthik

Rahul Dravid will have two captains to manage, with Virat Kohli having stepped down from his role as the T20 skipper. Karthik feels that Rohit Sharma and Dravid will click right away. He is eager to see how Kohli forges a dynamic with Dravid, given their contrasting personalities. Karthik added:

"Rohit and Rahul know each other well, they will be in constant touch during this whole process. It will be interesting to see the Kohli-Dravid dynamic. Very different personalities, they have not worked too much together as well. Maybe a season with RCB together"

It is to be noted that Kohli reportedly did not share a good rapport with Anil Kumble which eventually led to his exit as the coach of the team. The dynamic between a coach and the captain is pivotal to the team's success.

Rahul Dravid will take charge of Team India from the upcoming series against New Zealand later in November 2021.

