"Discuss a lot of things with Ajinkya Rahane to get more clarity" - Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli has stated that he and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane enjoy a very good camaraderie. He added that Rahane is someone he always falls back on for crucial inputs.

Kohli has taken back the reins of the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against England, having missed three of the four Tests in Australia as he was on paternity leave.

At a virtual press conference ahead of the England series, Virat Kohli spoke in detail about his relationship with the team's vice-captain, which has come into greater focus following Rahane’s stupendous leadership Down Under.

Kohli said:

“On the field, he (Ajinkya Rahane) has always been someone who has had the capability, the space and the capacity to come and give his inputs at different stages of the game. We do have discussions on the field as to where the game is heading. I do go and discuss a lot of things with him to get more clarity, a different perspective other than me focusing on the game plans. That’s how we have worked together and that is a massive reason for the Indian team’s success in the Test format.

Stating that his relationship with Rahane is based on trust, the 32-year-old added:

“That partnership and camaraderie will continue to remain the same as it has been. The mindset for me, for him, for the whole team remains to take Indian cricket forward and lead the team towards victories.”

Rahane fulfilled his responsibility in Australia with flying colors: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli admitted that Rahane did an excellent job as captain in his absence in Australia. Hailing the soft-spoken batsman, the Indian skipper said:

“He (Rahane) fulfilled his responsibility in Australia with flying colors. It was amazing to see how he led the team towards victory, which has always been our goal. Between, me and Jinks, we have enjoyed backing each other. It is quite evident on the field. It is just the mutual respect, bonding, which is more than on the cricket field. We do chat off it as well. We stay in touch. It’s all based on trust.”

💬 My job becomes easy when @imVkohli is around: @ajinkyarahane88



🗣️🗣️ Vice-captain Rahane on his camaraderie with Captain Virat Kohli & driving #TeamIndia forward 🤜🏻🤛🏻 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/AW2cNYJ7RP — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2021

Virat Kohli-led India is all set to face Joe Root’s England in a four-match Test series, starting in Chennai on February 5.

The second Test will also be played at the same venue, while the third (day-night) and fourth match will take place at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.