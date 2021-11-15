"Disgusting way of celebrating" - Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at Australia's celebration after T20 World Cup 2021 win  

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was left unimpressed with the Australian cricketers' 'shoey' celebrations after their thumping 8-wicket victory over Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final.

Akhtar took to his social media accounts to react to the viral video of Aussie stars Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis chugging beer from a shoe. The ex-cricketer reckoned it was a 'disgusting way of celebrating' their most recent accomplishment.

Here's what he posted:

"A little disgusting way of celebrating no??"

The Australian men's cricket scripted history on Sunday, November 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium by clinching their maiden T20 World Cup title. The Aussie batters showcased exemplary batsmanship against a formidable Kiwi bowling attack to chase down a stiff total of 172 in the summit clash.

Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat for Australia. The right-hander took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners to shift the momentum of the contest in his side's favor. His unbeaten knock of 77 from just 50 deliveries helped the team get past the target with 7 balls to spare.

"Unfair decision" - Shoaib Akhtar unhappy with Player of the Tournament award at the T20 World Cup 2021

Akhtar was also not pleased with David Warner winning the Player of the Tournament award at the T20 World Cup 2021. He labeled it an unfair decision and suggested that Pakistani skipper Babar Azam was the most deserving candidate for the prized honor.

Here's what he posted on the micro-blogging site after the announcement:

"Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure."

Azam finished as the leading run-scorer in the competition with 303 runs to his name from 6 matches, while Warner amassed 289 runs in his 7 appearances and was the second-highest run-getter in the edition.

