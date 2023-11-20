Disney+ Hotstar garners record viewership during IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

India and Australia locked horns in the much-awaited final of the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Over 1,30,000 fans flocked to the stadium to witness the marquee clash featuring the two star-studded teams, while millions enjoyed the encounter from their television and mobile phone screens.

Online streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar set a new viewership record during the 2023 World Cup final, garnering 5.8 crore concurrent viewers. The previous record was 5.3 crore viewers, which the platform achieved in India's semi-final clash against New Zealand earlier in the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that Disney+ Hotstar offered free streaming (non-HD) to mobile users for all the matches of the showpiece event.

Australia end India's dream run to secure sixth World Cup title

The Australian team outclassed India in the all-important 2023 World Cup final. Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first. The ploy worked in his team's favour, as the Men in Blue batters failed to register an imposing total.

Senior batters KL Rahul and Virat Kohli notched up crucial half-centuries, scoring 66 and 54, respectively. Skipper Rohit Sharma also chipped in with a valuable 47-run contribution. However, the remaining batters failed to fire, and India were bundled out for 240.

Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins shared two wickets apiece. Spinners Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell also claimed a single scalp each.

Australian opener Travis Head stole the show with a scintillating knock. The southpaw scored 137 runs off 120 deliveries. Marnus Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 58 as the team chased down the target with six wickets in hand.

Rohit Sharma and Co. performed admirably at the ICC event. They went into the final with a fabulous 10-match winning streak in the competition. However, their campaign ended in heartbreak, suffering their maiden defeat in the most important fixture.