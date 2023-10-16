"Do not have too many who have been exceptional in the IPL" - Michael Vaughan on a key issue plaguing England in 2023 World Cup

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that lack of players doing well in the IPL is proving detrimental in the ongoing World Cup. The comments came after the side suffered a shock defeat to Afghanistan on Sunday.

With the conditions and pitches similar to the ones used during the IPL, England has struggled in the first three games, winning only against Bangladesh. Although several players in the squad boast IPL experience, Vaughan felt they either play different roles for their franchise or have struggled in the latest edition of the lucrative tournament.

In his column for The Telegraph, Michael Vaughan wrote:

"Jos Buttler is a standout player in the IPL but opens the batting for Rajasthan whereas he bats No 5 in 50-over cricket, a different role. Stokes did not play in the IPL this year, Livingstone has done a decent job at times in the IPL but no more. Curran has been very good at times but we do not have too many who have been exceptional in the IPL apart from Buttler and he is doing a different job for England."

The former captain added that while England possesses a tremendous set of white-ball giants, they are behind few other contenders in these conditions.

"The majority of other teams boast players filling the same roles in 50-over cricket at this tournament that they do in the IPL. England have a great set of white-ball players but they look short in these conditions of competing with India and South Africa. New Zealand are a well-oiled, disciplined unit with lots of IPL experience as well," Vaughan wrote.

"Look at this England side - Jonny Bairstow has done well in the IPL but that was a while ago. Dawid Malan doesn’t play IPL, Joe Root has played a handful of games for Rajasthan, Brook did not perform for the Sunrisers," he added.

The lack of batting against the turning ball exposed the English batters as the Afghan spinners picked up eight of the ten wickets to fall.

It was England's first defeat to the Afghans in ODIs as the defending champions teeter at fifth on the points table.

"Rubbish saying England should have played more 50-over cricket for their counties" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan rubbished claims that a lack of 50-over cricket for the County sides is costing England in the ongoing World Cup.

Several players in the squad focus primarily on T20 leagues around the world when it comes to white-ball cricket and play the 50-over format only in international cricket. However, Vaughan countered by stating the side did not play any 50-over county games entering the home World Cup in 2019.

"One thing that is rubbish, is saying England should have played more 50-over cricket for their counties. They didn’t play any 50-over domestic cricket leading into 2019. No players around the world play much 50-over cricket," Vaughan said.

It is just in these conditions, England have lacked bravery with the bat. They are trying, I don’t doubt their effort, but sometimes you go to parts of the world where you don’t have the right skill sets to compete and if that doesn’t change on Saturday they will be out of it," he stated.

Following continued no-shows at the showpiece event, England finally broke through in 2019 and clinched their first ODI World Cup title.

The Jos Buttler-led side will take on South Africa in their next outing with their 2023 World Cup campaign on the brink at Mumbai on Saturday, October 21.