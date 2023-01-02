"Do whatever you feel comfortable with" - Shreyas Iyer opens up on 1st one-on-one chat with Sachin Tendulkar

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer recently opened up on his first one-on-one interaction with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The young batting prodigy said that Tendulkar advised him to do whatever he is comfortable with.

Hailing from the same city of Mumbai, Shreyas has idolized the former Indian cricketer since his childhood days.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper recently spoke about his first interaction with Tendulkar in an interview with Mashable India, saying:

"I was 14 years old and Sachin sir came to BKC to give us motivation for a tournament," he said. "That was the first time I ever met him and a one-on-one chat happened in the Ranji Trophy final. We had a brief chat and I asked him about technique and stance, which keeps on changing during matches.

"I asked him, "what should I do?" He said, "Dekh Shreyas, which you feel is perfect for the day is the right thing to do.""

Shreyas further went on to say that Tendulkar is obsessed with cricket and can speak about it all throughout the day. He added:

"Sachin sir is so obsessed with cricket," he added. "He will keep on speaking only, he will give you so many tips. He said that "do whatever you feel comfortable with on that particular day."

Shreyas, who struggled for consistency, revived his international career in 2022. He finished as the third-highest run-scorer in international cricket across all formats, scoring 1609 runs in 39 matches at an average of 48.75, including a century and 14 fifties.

Shreyas Iyer named in India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Shreyas Iyer, who had a superb outing in the 50-over format last year, will begin 2023 with the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

He finished as India's highest run-scorer in the format last year with 724 runs in 17 matches at an average of 55.69. The talismanic scorer will hope to continue the good job with the 2023 ODI World Cup at home approaching thick and fast.

Rohit Sharma, who suffered an injury in the second ODI against Bangladesh, will return to lead the side. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who were not picked for the T20I series, have been named for the ODIs.

Guwahati will host the first ODI on June 10, followed by games in Kolkata (June 12) and Thiruvananthapuram (June 15), respectively.

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

Also Read: "I haven't experienced before" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on what "stuck home" for him at Chepauk

Poll : 0 votes