Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has complained of back stiffness and groin pain while playing forward defensive strokes, according to the latest reports from Indian Express.

It leaves the 29-year-old in danger of being ruled out for the final three Tests of the ongoing series against England. Shreyas faced a similar back injury in March last year that needed surgery as he was out of action for the next six months.

The right-handed batter finally returned to action in the Asia Cup and enjoyed a terrific run in the subsequent ODI World Cup, scoring 530 runs at an average of over 66 in 11 outings.

However, his form has since dipped alarmingly, especially in the Test format, with the stylish batter on an eight-innings drought without a half-century. Shreyas hasn't been at his best with the bat in the current England series, scoring only 104 runs in four innings at an average of 26.

The news of his back flaring up again comes exactly when Shreyas' place in the playing XI for the upcoming Tests was already in doubt. It had some fans on X wondering if the injury was just a method to plant a seed for his eventual exclusion from the Test squad for the remainder of the England series.

Yet, others sympathized with the unfortunate recurrence of back injuries for Shreyas.

"Go back and score runs in domestic cricket" - Pragyan Ojha on Shreyas Iyer's poor form

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha felt Shreyas Iyer must return to domestic cricket and rediscover his form to work himself back into the Indian Test team.

With Virat Kohli and KL Rahul sure to return to the Test side and Shubman Gill scoring a century in his previous outing, Shreyas' place in the playing XI was hanging by a thread.

When asked about Shreyas' place, Ojha told Colors Cineplex:

"Shreyas Iyer was left slightly behind. When you talk about great batters like Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul has also scored runs, when they return, they will automatically be part of the XI. It's not that you don't want to give opportunities, but when great batters are coming and you don't have that much room, you cannot give them the cushion. So go back and score runs in domestic cricket."

Despite an excellent white-ball record, Shreyas' Test returns have been diminishing, with his overall average falling to 36.86 in 14 games.

Meanwhile, the five-match series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1, with the third Test set to start in Rajkot on February 15.

