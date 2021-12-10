"Master Blaster has said many times that the '83 WC victory inspired him" - Dodda Ganesh bats for Kapil Dev 

Former Indian speedster Dodda Ganesh has batted for Kapil Dev to be conferred the Bharat Ratna award, India's highest civilian honor. The former Karnataka bowler expressed his wish on his official Twitter handle earlier today.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only sportsperson to have been conferred the Bharat Ratna award. It is well-known that the Master Blaster's decision to pursue cricket was inspired by India's victory in the 1983 World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar managed to taste World Cup glory himself when India beat Sri Lanka in the final in his home city of Mumbai.

Former fast-bowler Dodda Ganesh has opined that the captain of the 1983 World Cup triumph, Kapil Dev, should be awarded the Bharat Ratna as well. Kapil Dev was the architect of India's World Cup triumph in 1983. It is believed to be one of the first watershed moments in Indian cricket.

Take a look at Dodda Ganesh's tweet below:

ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh @doddaganesha Master blaster has said many times that 83 WC victory inspired him to dream of holding the WC, he chased the dream and won it. He was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, why shd not the person, the legendary allrounder ever from Ind Mr.Kapil Dev Nikhanj be awarded with Bharat Ratna. Master blaster has said many times that 83 WC victory inspired him to dream of holding the WC, he chased the dream and won it. He was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, why shd not the person, the legendary allrounder ever from Ind Mr.Kapil Dev Nikhanj be awarded with Bharat Ratna. https://t.co/mH8yY9fHlr

Kapil Dev's India beat West Indies in the final to win the 1983 World Cup

The Kapil Dev-led Indian team beat the mighty West Indies by 43 runs to clinch their maiden World Cup title in 1983. Inserted to bat first, India were skittled out for 183 runs with Krishnamachari Srikkanth top-scoring with 38 in the final at Lord's.

In reply, a valiant bowling and fielding performance saw India bowl out the mighty West Indies for 140 to clinch the title. Mohinder Amarnath was named the Player of the Match for his impeccable figures of 3/12 in 7 overs. Amarnath also contributed 26 runs with the bat. The match is also remembered for Kapil Dev's remarkable running catch to dismiss the dangerous Vivian Richards.

A movie on the 1983 World Cup triumph (83) is set to hit the theaters on December 24. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev.

