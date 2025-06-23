"Does not make sense to me" - Dinesh Karthik slams Rishabh Pant's audacious shot selection on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik failed to understand Rishabh Pant's unorthodox approach during a crucial passage of play in the first session of Day 4 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The left-handed batter was looking to unshackle the chains after a testing spell by the England pacers.

Rishabh Pant had to walk out early on Day 4 as skipper Shubman Gill chopped one onto the stumps off Brydon Carse's bowling in the very first over. The flamboyant batter charged down the crease to take on Chris Woakes early on in his innings.

However, the England bowlers were able to keep the left-handed batter in check by keeping things tight from around the wicket. He was struck on his body several times, and was even heard saying that playing with discipline is making him uncomfortable. The very next ball, he danced down the track to smash Woakes down the ground.

During the next over by Brydon Carse, Pant attempted a wild slog sweep, and could only top edge it. The ball lobbed up in the air behind the stumps, but the windy conditions meant that the ball swirled around, before dropping safely to no man's land, and over to the ropes for a four.

Pant's immediate reaction suggested that he was going to be caught, but he got a massive reprieve instead. He continued to take risks, going for his patented scoop and falling over in trademark fashion. There was no connection as England issued a massive appeal. Ben Stokes opted for a review, but ball tracking showed that the impact was outside the line.

Dinesh Karthik slammed the southpaw for his shot selection, considering India lost Shubman Gill to start the day and are trying to build a partnership and a lead.

"Considering the conditions, the situation of the game, I don't think it was a percentage shot. I know he got the result, but the odds were definitely not stacked in his favor. Playing a slog sweep to a bowler bowling 130 clicks, 140 in fact, does not make sense to me," Dinesh Karthik said on air.

"Whatever Rishabh Pant is doing is not working, if I was KL Rahul, all I would tell him right now is to play the way we want instead of telling him be careful or don't play this shot, I don't think those messages sit with him," he added.

In the first innings, Rishabh Pant was asked to tone down by a messenger from the dressing room when India were losing wickets in quick succession. However, on that occasion, he was trapped LBW by Josh Tongue soon after.

Rishabh Pant has curbed his shots after the series of close shaves on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Since the chaotic Brydon Carse over, Pant has made a dedicated effort to absorb pressure. He has actively looked to defend or leave balls altogether, but has been far from convincing.

With the ball nipping both ways, and the odd ones swinging as well, these are testing times for the wicketkeeper-batter. He is currently struggling to balance caution and aggression, and finding the right template to operate based on these conditions and the situation.

