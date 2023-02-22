"Does the opposition team become weak because of that?" - Aakash Chopra on David Warner's unavailability for the last two IND vs AUS Tests

Aakash Chopra believes David Warner's unavailability for the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will not weaken Australia.

Pat Cummins and Co. are 2-0 down in the ongoing four-match Test series against India. They will miss Warner's services for the remaining two Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad due to a hairline fracture in his elbow.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned whether David Warner's absence would hurt the visitors, saying:

"David Warner has gone back. He got injured in his arm and couldn't play the last match (second innings) due to a concussion. They are saying it is a minor fracture and he is now not available for the third and fourth Tests. Does the opposition team become weak because of that?"

The former Indian batter reckons Australia will not be adversely impacted by the veteran opener's unavailability, reasoning:

"It feels slightly odd to say that the team won't become weaker despite Warner not being there. But the numbers we have seen from him in India, his situation in front of Ashwin and considering the kind of confidence he had, it seems it will not make any difference to the opposition team."

Warner has managed just 414 runs at a lowly average of 21.78 in the 10 Tests he has played in India and has more often than not been found struggling against Ravichandran Ashwin. The southpaw had a dismal time in the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, aggregating 26 runs in his three innings.

"We don't know how much longer we will see him play" - Aakash Chopra on uncertainties around David Warner's Test future

David Warner scored a double century in last year's Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

Chopra highlighted that certain reports suggest that Warner might be nearing the end of his Test career, observing:

"He has gone and I was reading somewhere, it could be wrong or it could be right, but there was an opinion that he is already in the twilight of his Test career and we don't know how much longer we will see him play."

However, the commentator added that the New South Welshman might be seen in action in the World Test Championship final against India if both sides make the grade:

"That will be an interesting one but this Border-Gavaskar Trophy is over for him. The two teams might play each other in the (World Test Championship) final - there is a possibility. Pat Cummins has also gone back but he will be back for the third Test match is what I have heard."

#INDvAUS UPDATEDavid Warner will miss the remainder of the #BorderGavaskarTrophy due to an elbow injury.We wish you a smooth recovery, Davey! 🚨 UPDATE 🚨David Warner will miss the remainder of the #BorderGavaskarTrophy due to an elbow injury.We wish you a smooth recovery, Davey! #INDvAUS https://t.co/SDMsRnmZL7

Apart from Warner, Josh Hazlewood has also been ruled out of the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, there is some positive news for Australia as well, with Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green reportedly fit and available for the third Test starting on March 1.

