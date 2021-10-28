"He is a disgrace, doesn't have the 'aukaat' where I should even talk to him" - Harbhajan Singh comes down heavily at Mohammad Amir

The relationship between Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir plummetted to a new low on Wednesday. Singh hurled slurs at Amir for the latter's role in an infamous spot-fixing scandal that happened more than a decade ago.

Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Amir's war of words started on Twitter after Pakistan defeated India in a T20 World Cup game on Sunday. From questions about 'breaking the TV' from Amir and video exchanges of each others' on-field performances, the quarrel soon turned ugly. It soon involved media and fans from both cricket-passionate nations.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, Singh gave a rundown of all the tweets before labelling Mohammad Amir a disgrace and a jaahil (roughly translated to uncivilised) who 'sold cricket'. The 41-year-old even went on to say that the Pakistan pacer doesn't have the aukaat (pedigree) to converse with him. Harbhajan Singh said:

"See, if I step more into this mud, I'll also get dirty so I don't want to go there. Amir doesn't have that "aukaat" or he's not at a level where I should even talk to him. The more I will talk about him, the more I'll disrespect myself. I don't want to talk much about him. He's a disgrace."

"The black spot he has put on world cricket is unforgettable for everyone. The guy who sold cricket, his country, his self-respect, cheated with everyone and tried to earn money by purposely bowling a no-ball at Lord's, bickering with him will be perhaps my mistake. You don't deserve that. I shouldn't have reacted to your tweet because you are "jaahil" and will remain so."

Mohammad Amir was among three Pakistani players convicted of taking bribes from a bookie before the 2010 Lord's Test against England. Amir, just 19 at the time, was handed a five-year ban from an ICC tribunal. He returned to international cricket in 2016 before announcing his retirement late last year.

"Be happy in yourself and get out" - Harbhajan Singh to Mohammad Amir

Further in the video, Harbhajan Singh recited a Punjabi poem (with Hindi translation) for Mohammad Amir, labelling him a nobody. He then also took a dig at a few Pakistani journalists for supporting their pacer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Who are you (Amir) to put your leg in between? Be happy in yourself and get out. Who you are, you showed at Lord's. Don't talk too much and jump too much on social media. Your four-five supporters, the journalists, it shows the kind of journalism practiced there. That they are supporting a player who sold his country. Well done."

Harbhajan Singh concluded the video by congratulating Pakistan fans for their team's win and asking them not to get more involved in his ugly spat with Mohammad Amir. But it remains to be seen if the matter ends there anytime soon.

Edited by Bhargav