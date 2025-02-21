"Doesn't have the big game anymore" - Sanjay Manjrekar's stunning remark on Team India star after BAN vs IND 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar has made a stunning observation on Virat Kohli after the latter's failure to score big in the Champions Trophy 2025 game against Bangladesh. The cricketer-turned-commentator believes Kohli doesn't have the power game anymore, unlike the other Indian batters.

Ad

Kohli, who is nearing 14,000 ODI runs, has fallen to leg-spinners in his last five ODIs. He was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga and Jeffrey Vandersay in Sri Lanka last year, while Adil Rashid got the better of the veteran twice in the preceding series against England. The opening game of the Champions Trophy saw Rishad Hossain remove Kohli for 22 off 38 balls.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo after the game, which India won by six wickets, Manjrekar opined that despite Kohli's confidence levels being low, he is trying to show that he's up for the fight. He elaborated:

Ad

Trending

"He's in a tight corner. Virat Kohli's confidence is clearly down. He wants to still show that he's up there for a fight. And I'm starting to see that maybe there is a little bit of bravado as well, but why not? You know, you can't be revealing what's inside you. Rohit Sharma still has the big game."

Ad

"He can step out and hit a guy in, you know, over extra cover or play short on pull and willing to, you know, take chances. Virat Kohli doesn't have the big game anymore. You've seen him occasionally play the big shot, but he can't act."

The former Indian skipper scored a ton during the opening Test in Perth against Australia in November. However, his form has gone downhill ever since and he has struggled for consistency across formats.

Ad

"What he needed in this tournament were flat pitches" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar. (Image Credits: Getty)

In the same discussion, Manjrekar suggested that Kohli's is the odd one out at this stage, given the likes of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are able to find the boundary at will.

Ad

"He's just trying to find some way that he can get a move on to the inning," he said. "And what you see there is, when he comes into bat, the spinners come on. And once the spinners know that you won't be hitting them for three sixes straight down the pitch or, you know, over midwicket."

Ad

"Rohit can still do it. KL Rahul can do it, Gill can do it. So he's cornered in a way. What he needed in this tournament were flat pitches like the one that we have in Pakistan, more pace onto him," Manjrekar added.

Gill, who scored an unbeaten 101, earned the Player of the Match award vs Bangladesh. India's next match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news